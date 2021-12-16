Submit a Tip
Sheriff's office: Shots fired at gentlemen's club in Florence; 1 hurt

Authorities were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to Club Cheetah on West Lucas Street for...
Authorities were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to Club Cheetah on West Lucas Street for reports of a shooting.(Live 5/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after deputies responded to a shooting at a gentlemen’s club in Florence.

Authorities were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday to Club Cheetah on West Lucas Street for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they learned a victim had been taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was detained at the scene.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released at a later time.

