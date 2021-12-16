SC’s ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign kicks off to cut highway fatalities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With more than 1,000 highway fatalities already on the books this year, South Carolina’s “Sober or Slammer” campaign began Wednesday with a goal to prevent any additional deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety and multiple law enforcement partners statewide announced the campaign, which runs through Jan. 1.

The 2021 campaign for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays features a continuation of the “Drink. Drive. Die.” message. That message can be seen and heard on radio, social and digital media, outdoor advertising, and television.

The advertising emphasizes the serious consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol and serves as an educational companion to accompany enforcement efforts.

“One highway fatality is affecting many, many people,” Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Travis Manley said. “So that number being 1,049 deaths, you’re talking about thousands and thousands of people that are affected as a result of one highway fatality.”

Authorities will conduct public safety checkpoints throughout the state during the New Year’s holiday period.

“These are all choices that are being made,” Manley said. “I would say almost a hundred percent of these fatalities are happening as a result of a choice someone made, a poor decision on roadways to take a chance they should not have taken.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol encourages motorists to take the following steps to ensure a safe ride home:

Designate a sober driver;

Use public transportation, such as buses and shuttles;

Call a local cab or taxi service, or plan ahead for a taxi. (Some local towing services also offer safe rides home and will tow the driver’s car for a fee);

Download and use ride-share apps such as Uber, Lyft, Sidecar, etc.

The Highway Patrol says 2021 is on track to be the deadliest on record on South Carolina roadways. The state passed the 1,000-mark in deaths related to car crashes at the start of December, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

That is the earliest South Carolina has ever reached that number of fatalities.

