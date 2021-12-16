Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself in head at Beaufort Co. home

Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace...
Officials with the Port Royal Police Department said it happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace apartments on Ribaut Road.(Live 5/File)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a 3-year-old boy died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at an apartment in Port Royal earlier this month.

It happened at a home at Oak Hill Terrace apartments on Ribaut Road.

Port Royal Police Capt. J.H. Griffith said Thursday they do not anticipate any charges being filed in the case, and the weapon involved was in a kitchen drawer.

Police received a phone call about a “negligent discharge” of a gun that resulted in a death at an apartment on Dec. 3.

When an officer arrived he found a “visibly distraught” man, later identified as the father, in the living room along with the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound and lying next to a couch.

Police say a 2-year-old girl was also in the room and was escorted out of the home by a police officer.

EMS and fire units also responded to the scene with medical personnel pronouncing the victim dead.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
Christina Hernandez
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
Horry County police charge two juveniles in connection to school threat made on social media
Ahmad Scott
Myrtle Beach man arrested for kidnapping, woman returned to family
A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received...
SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner

Latest News

.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
“We’re not out of the woods,” DHEC State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “Substantially,...
DHEC supports CDC recommendation to use Pfizer and Moderna vax over J&J
gst
You Are Loved Christmas Show
President Joe Biden addresses graduates at SC State University on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University