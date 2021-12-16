Submit a Tip
One hurt after vehicle hits building in Myrtle Beach area

Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a building Thursday morning in the Myrtle...
Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a building Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a building Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach.

Crews were called to the crash on St. Ives Road around 7:20 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

