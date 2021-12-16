Submit a Tip
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested

Christina Hernandez
Christina Hernandez(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after allegedly leading authorities on a pursuit across state lines, ending in a crash in Horry County.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, investigators conducting a surveillance operation spotted a red pickup truck leaving a high crime area of Tabor City.

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver, identified as 34-year-old Christina Hernandez, reportedly failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, authorities said Hernandez tried to strike an investigator’s vehicle. Horry County police joined the chase when Hernandez entered South Carolina.

According to authorities, Hernandez crashed into a ditch but drove out and continued fleeing. The pursuit reportedly continued for about 20 minutes until a Loris police officer deployed stop sticks, flattening Hernandez’s tires.

The vehicle wrecked into the median of U.S. 701, just outside of Loris city limits. Authorities said Hernandez, who reportedly had cocaine in her possession, then fled on foot before being placed under arrest.

Hernandez is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, and possession of cocaine. She is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office also obtained warrants for Hernandez for felony flee to elude and assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

