Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach man arrested for kidnapping, woman returned to family

Ahmad Scott
Ahmad Scott(Georgetown Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing kidnapping charges and a victim is back with their family after deputies said he tried to lure another woman into his camper Wednesday night.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Pawleys Island area responded to a report from the Publix grocery store that a customer complained to the manager about a man trying to lure her into a camper in the store parking lot around 6:30 p.m.

According to the report, Publix requested the two individuals owning the vehicle be placed on trespass notice.

A 1993 RV with a blue stripe down the side and Oregon plates was located in the nearby Food Lion parking lot, GCSO said.

Deputies discovered a female passenger in the camper, identified her as a kidnapping victim out of Summerville and returned her to her family.

The sheriff’s office says 28-year-old Ahmad Scott of Myrtle Beach was taken into custody on a warrant for kidnapping from Summerville.

Scott is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting transfer.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain...
New Myrtle Beach nursing school offers diverse program options
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC/MUSC: First 3 cases of COVID omicron variant detected in South Carolina
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
Carlos Soto looks on at the bouquet of flowers he dropped in the ocean in memory of his...
‘She was a hero’: Father travels to Surfside Beach to honor daughter lost in Sandy Hook shooting

Latest News

Protestors gathered outside UMC near 10th Street and Texas Tech Parkway after UMC announced a...
Court revives health worker Covid-19 vaccine mandate in 26 states
Two local bartenders are giving back in a big way this holiday season.
Grand Strand bartenders raise over $3K to buy Angel Tree gifts for children in need
Tysheem Walters III
Man accused of fatally shooting father, stepdaughter in Georgetown Co. set to appear in court for bond hearing
A Fort Dorchester High School graduate who lost his class ring nearly two decades ago received...
SCDOT crews find ring lost 20 years ago, return to owner