Myrtle Beach man arrested for kidnapping, woman returned to family

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is facing kidnapping charges and a victim is back with their family after deputies said he tried to lure another woman into his camper Wednesday night.

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Pawleys Island area responded to a report from the Publix grocery store that a customer complained to the manager about a man trying to lure her into a camper in the store parking lot around 6:30 p.m.

According to the report, Publix requested the two individuals owning the vehicle be placed on trespass notice.

A 1993 RV with a blue stripe down the side and Oregon plates was located in the nearby Food Lion parking lot, GCSO said.

Deputies discovered a female passenger in the camper, identified her as a kidnapping victim out of Summerville and returned her to her family.

The sheriff’s office says 28-year-old Ahmad Scott of Myrtle Beach was taken into custody on a warrant for kidnapping from Summerville.

Scott is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting transfer.

