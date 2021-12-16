Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach airport set to receive $5.1M from $1.2T infrastructure law

Myrtle Beach International Airport is slated to get more than $5.1 million for airport...
Myrtle Beach International Airport is slated to get more than $5.1 million for airport improvements from the infrastructure law for FY2022.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New data released from the FAA shows how much money airports across the country will receive from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

The law provides $15 billion total for airport-related issues such as runways, taxiways and terminal projects.

MORE INFORMATION | Airport Infrastructure Funding

According to data released on Thursday, the state of South Carolina will receive over $32 million for airports.

For fiscal year 2022, $2.89 billion has been made available to U.S. airports.

Myrtle Beach International Airport is slated to get more than $5.1 million for airport improvements from the infrastructure law for FY2022. WMBF News has reached out to MYR and asked if there are any plans for the funding. We’re waiting to hear back.

Florence Regional Airport will receive over $1 million for the fiscal year, while Charleston International Airport will receive the most with over $7 million.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain...
New Myrtle Beach nursing school offers diverse program options
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC/MUSC: First 3 cases of COVID omicron variant detected in South Carolina

Latest News

North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
.
Tidelands Health stroke patient uses passion for painting during rehabilitation
.
15 Myrtle Beach police officers participate in law enforcement bicycle school
WMBF News at 6
HCS: ‘No local, credible threats’ despite TikTok challenge threatening schools nationwide