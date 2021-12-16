Myrtle Beach airport set to receive $5.1M from $1.2T infrastructure law

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – New data released from the FAA shows how much money airports across the country will receive from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law.

The law provides $15 billion total for airport-related issues such as runways, taxiways and terminal projects.

MORE INFORMATION | Airport Infrastructure Funding

According to data released on Thursday, the state of South Carolina will receive over $32 million for airports.

For fiscal year 2022, $2.89 billion has been made available to U.S. airports.

Myrtle Beach International Airport is slated to get more than $5.1 million for airport improvements from the infrastructure law for FY2022. WMBF News has reached out to MYR and asked if there are any plans for the funding. We’re waiting to hear back.

Florence Regional Airport will receive over $1 million for the fiscal year, while Charleston International Airport will receive the most with over $7 million.

