Man accused of fatally shooting father, stepdaughter in Georgetown Co. set to appear in court for bond hearing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who authorities say gunned down a father and his stepdaughter after a crash in Georgetown County is set to appear in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

Tysheem Walters III is charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and third-degree assault and battery by mob.

Walters III, 25, allegedly shot and killed Nick Wall and Laura Anderson near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street in August 2020.

Troopers said Wall, 45, and Walters III were driving south on Highway 521 when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle.

Walters was reportedly at fault in the crash. According to authorities, an altercation occurred after the accident and Walters III opened fire.

Warrants stated that Wall was shot at least twice in the upper torso and Anderson, 21, once in the head.

A third victim was shot and hit in the head and face with the gun, authorities said, but survived the attack.

Walters III was arrested shortly after the shooting. He has been behind bars since the incident after being previously denied bond.

Walters III is expected to appear before Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John Thursday morning, although a specific time for the appearance was not immediately known.

