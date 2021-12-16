Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man accused of fatally shooting father, stepdaughter in Georgetown Co. set to appear in court for bond hearing

Tysheem Walters III
Tysheem Walters III((Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man who authorities say gunned down a father and his stepdaughter after a crash in Georgetown County is set to appear in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.

Tysheem Walters III is charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and third-degree assault and battery by mob.

Walters III, 25, allegedly shot and killed Nick Wall and Laura Anderson near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street in August 2020.

Troopers said Wall, 45, and Walters III were driving south on Highway 521 when Wall slowed down to turn into a driveway and was hit by Walters’ vehicle.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Walters was reportedly at fault in the crash. According to authorities, an altercation occurred after the accident and Walters III opened fire.

Warrants stated that Wall was shot at least twice in the upper torso and Anderson, 21, once in the head.

A third victim was shot and hit in the head and face with the gun, authorities said, but survived the attack.

Walters III was arrested shortly after the shooting. He has been behind bars since the incident after being previously denied bond.

Walters III is expected to appear before Circuit Court Judge Steven H. John Thursday morning, although a specific time for the appearance was not immediately known.

Stay with WMBF News for updates, both on-air and online.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain...
New Myrtle Beach nursing school offers diverse program options
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC/MUSC: First 3 cases of COVID omicron variant detected in South Carolina
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
Carlos Soto looks on at the bouquet of flowers he dropped in the ocean in memory of his...
‘She was a hero’: Father travels to Surfside Beach to honor daughter lost in Sandy Hook shooting

Latest News

Crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Lanes closed as crews work three-vehicle crash on Claypond Road, one sent to hospital
Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a building Thursday morning in the Myrtle...
One hurt after vehicle hits building in Myrtle Beach area
Thousands raised for children in need this Christmas
Thousands raised for children in need this Christmas
Dec. 16, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast