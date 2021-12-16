Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lumberton man sentenced to 25 years for carjacking, firing weapon at police during pursuit

This is a generic picture of a gavel.
This is a generic picture of a gavel.(Source: Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - A Lumberton man will now spend over two decades in prison after being convicted of a carjacking that led to him opening fire on police last year.

32-year-old Emanuel Lee McPherson was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday to carjacking and firearms charges, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

Prosecutors said McPherson was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by Lumberton police on June 7, 2020, for a seatbelt violation. McPherson provided officers with a fake name during the stop, and police soon learned he was a convicted felon with active arrest warrants.

The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, and McPherson leaned out of the passenger side and fired multiple shots at law enforcement. Prosecutors said the vehicle was traveling at over 100 miles per hour through Lumberton, nearly colliding with other vehicles.

McPherson later threw the gun out of the vehicle, which was recovered by police. He was then taken into custody.

Evidence and witness testimony later showed McPherson held the driver at gunpoint during the incident, threatening to kill them if his orders weren’t followed.

In a statement, prosecutors also said McPherson has a “significant criminal history and has been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including a conviction for indecent liberties with a child.”

The Lumberton Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
Community members from Little River Neck Road gathered at the Tidewater Plantation amenity...
Over 200 homes, marina, restaurant planned for Intracoastal Waterway community in North Myrtle Beach
Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain...
New Myrtle Beach nursing school offers diverse program options
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC/MUSC: First 3 cases of COVID omicron variant detected in South Carolina

Latest News

North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
North Carolina pursuit ends in Horry County crash, woman arrested
.
Attorneys release video of tasing incident at Marlboro County Detention Center; sheriff, deputy charged
WMBF News at 6
HCS: ‘No local, credible threats’ despite TikTok challenge threatening schools nationwide
.
Bond hearing for suspect in double homicide in Georgetown Co. pushed to January