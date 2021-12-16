Lumberton man sentenced to 25 years for carjacking, firing weapon at police during pursuit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - A Lumberton man will now spend over two decades in prison after being convicted of a carjacking that led to him opening fire on police last year.

32-year-old Emanuel Lee McPherson was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday to carjacking and firearms charges, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

Prosecutors said McPherson was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by Lumberton police on June 7, 2020, for a seatbelt violation. McPherson provided officers with a fake name during the stop, and police soon learned he was a convicted felon with active arrest warrants.

The vehicle then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, and McPherson leaned out of the passenger side and fired multiple shots at law enforcement. Prosecutors said the vehicle was traveling at over 100 miles per hour through Lumberton, nearly colliding with other vehicles.

McPherson later threw the gun out of the vehicle, which was recovered by police. He was then taken into custody.

Evidence and witness testimony later showed McPherson held the driver at gunpoint during the incident, threatening to kill them if his orders weren’t followed.

In a statement, prosecutors also said McPherson has a “significant criminal history and has been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including a conviction for indecent liberties with a child.”

The Lumberton Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case.

