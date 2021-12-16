Lanes closed as crews work three-vehicle crash on Claypond Road, one sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

Officials said the crash, which was dispatched at 7:40 a.m., is at Claypond Road and Burcale Road.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, one person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The roadway around the crash is shutdown as first responders work the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area to prevent delays.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

