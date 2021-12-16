Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Kids find worms in Ft. Bragg school lunches

By WTVD staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) - Parents are upset after a school on a North Carolina Army base served their kids lunches with worms in them.

The Department of Defense has responded, but some say more needs to be done.

“My 10-year-old, who can barely find something red in her face, within five minutes of having her plate, she says, ‘Oh no!’ There’s worms in her food,” said “Jane,” a mother of a student at the school.

The mom, who did not want to be identified, was outraged. She says during her daughter’s school lunch period she found worms crawling in her vegetable soup.

The alleged incident happening at Irwin Intermediate School at Fort Bragg Army base.

Jane logged onto social media to see if her child was the only student spotting worms crawling on their plate.

“Within five minutes of my post, I had comments from 10 moms saying, ‘My child literally just told me this,’” she said.

One father spoke by phone to say his son saw the worms too.

“They deserve to eat a decent meal without any worms,” he said.

The school admitted Wednesday that school lunches did have worms. A spokesperson from the Department of Defense Education says last Monday the school district received 24 cases of broccoli from the Department of Agriculture containing harmless worms, unaware to them.

The next day the broccoli was served.

“A student immediately returned a meal saying a worm was in it,” a spokesperson said. “Within 15 minutes of the beginning of the school lunch period, we removed the broccoli from the serving line of all schools located at Fort Bragg.

We immediately informed the North Carolina Department of Agriculture that worms were found in the broccoli, and the broccoli was discarded.”

Jane says she shared her concerns directly with the school district’s director of nutrition, disappointed over what she calls negligence and the school’s failure to inspect what they’re feeding her child and others.

“If that is your job, that’s your job description, that’s what you are meant to do. It should be done properly,” she said.

She added that someone should be held accountable.

“If you’re not held to a standard, if you’re not held to accountability with anything in life, how will you ever do better?” she said.

Parents tell us moving forward they’re packing lunches.

The district says as a precaution, Fort Bragg food inspectors checked the cafeteria food Wednesday, and no problems were found.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain...
New Myrtle Beach nursing school offers diverse program options
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC/MUSC: First 3 cases of COVID omicron variant detected in South Carolina
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
Carlos Soto looks on at the bouquet of flowers he dropped in the ocean in memory of his...
‘She was a hero’: Father travels to Surfside Beach to honor daughter lost in Sandy Hook shooting

Latest News

In this screen grab taken from video, Arbuey Wright, father of Daunte Wright testifies, as...
Prosecution rests case against Kim Potter in Wright death
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado
Parents are upset after a school on a North Carolina Army base serves kids food with worms in it.
Kids find worms in Ft. Bragg school lunches
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Army says nearly 98% got the COVID-19 vaccine by deadline