Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Holiday fire safety with Midway Fire Rescue in Pawley’s Island

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The holidays are here and that means time with family and friends, but there are some important tips to remember for safety.

We loved catching up with Chief Mark Nugent with Midway Fire Rescue in Pawley’s Island for everything you need to know when it comes to Christmas tree safety, great gift ideas that everyone needs, and even what to do in the event of a fire.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain...
New Myrtle Beach nursing school offers diverse program options
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC/MUSC: First 3 cases of COVID omicron variant detected in South Carolina
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
The Florence County Coroner’s Office has named the victim of a deadly shooting Tuesday night in...
Florence County coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Johnsonville

Latest News

gst
Riding in Santa’s Sleigh at The South’s Grandest Christmas Show at the Alabama Theatre
gst
Festive Fun at Crooked Hammock Brewery
gst
Fire Safety- Part 3
Fire Safety- Part 5
Fire Safety- Part 5