HCS: ‘No local, credible threats’ despite TikTok challenge threatening schools nationwide

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools says that there is no “local, credible threat” to the district despite a potential TikTok challenge encouraging violent threats against schools.

HCS released a statement Thursday afternoon to parents, saying officials are aware of the challenge.

“These posts did not originate from our area, and there have been no local, credible threats to date,” the district said.

HCS added that the origin of the threats is unknown, but local law enforcement “are aware of the situation and remain vigilant.”

The district is also asking parents to speak with students about using social media mindfully, and not sharing information that may be inaccurate.

Officials also ask anyone who sees suspicious behavior to report it to proper authorities.

