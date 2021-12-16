Grand Strand bartenders raise over $3K to buy Angel Tree gifts for children in need

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two local bartenders are giving back in a big way this holiday season.

Aaron Zetzler and Jason Mislan raised enough money to clear an entire Salvation Army Angel Tree, making sure children in need have a special Christmas.

The duo reached out to their hometown of Baltimore to ask for help with the task. Donations came flooding in from all over, and they were able to raise almost $3,300.

The good Samaritans were able to go on a huge shopping spree, purchasing almost 200 gifts. From coats to toys, they were able to fill the needs and wants of all the angels they adopted.

They say while it’s been a tough year, they wanted to help those who maybe had it worse than they did.

“Definitely there are people that are a lot less fortunate than us and saw an opportunity and took it, just kind of seized the moment and took advantage of it,” said Zetzler.

They both wanted to thank everyone who donated to help make sure these children have a happy holiday.

