FIRST ALERT: 70s return today, nice & warm end to the week

Highs climb through the rest of the week with southwesterly winds today.
Highs climb through the rest of the week with southwesterly winds today.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back in the 70s today with plenty of sunshine and a perfect Thursday on tap!

Get out and enjoy today!
Get out and enjoy today!(WMBF)

A jacket will be needed once again for many of you this morning but temperatures are a few degrees warmer than previous mornings. Eventually, sunshine warms us up nicely today with highs climbing to 70° on the sand and the lower 70s today inland.

Highs climb into the 70s for the weekend. Keep in mind the high on Sunday will happen at...
Highs climb into the 70s for the weekend. Keep in mind the high on Sunday will happen at midnight. The cold front will fall temps into the 50s for the afternoon.(WMBF)

This warmth doesn’t leave our area until later this weekend so we’re going to soak up the climbing temperatures for both Friday and Saturday! Highs Friday will climb a few more degrees with readings in the lower 70s on the beaches and the mid-upper 70s inland. Once again, Friday will be another perfect day for any outdoor plans.

The warmth will reach its peak on Saturday with the warmest day of the week as highs climb to near record levels. Highs will range from 72-74 along the beaches and 75-78 inland. This will put our temperatures within one to two degrees of records on Saturday.

Highs will make a run for the record again this Saturday. Right now, forecast just to be a...
Highs will make a run for the record again this Saturday. Right now, forecast just to be a degree shy.(WMBF)

As we head to bed on Saturday, an approaching cold front will work into the region. This will bring a stray shower late on Saturday before the better rain chances arrive overnight. Light rain will be possible from late Saturday through Sunday. Highs on Sunday will occur at midnight and will fall throughout the day, into the 50s by the afternoon. Eventually, the rain will come to an end by the middle of the day Sunday-into the early afternoon hours.

A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region on Sunday and cooler weather to start...
A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region on Sunday and cooler weather to start next week.(WMBF)

The cooler weather will stick around early next week with daytime temperatures in the 50s. Another period of unsettled weather may develop by late Tuesday or Wednesday.

