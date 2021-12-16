Submit a Tip
Festive Fun at Crooked Hammock Brewery

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Crooked Hammock Brewery located at Barefoot Landing is getting in the Holiday Spirit!

This Saturday, December 18th they are hosting a ‘Winter Warmer’ event which will include smoked meats, seasonal beers and fun games. The event is happening from 2pm-6pm and tickets can be purchased online.

We learned all about the festive fun on Grand Strand Today!

