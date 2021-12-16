Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Christmas crunch time! USPS prepares for busiest week of the year

By KGO Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - It’s Christmas crunch time, and the U.S. Postal Service is geared up for what they say is their busiest week of the year.

Packages and letters rush through the fast-moving conveyer belts at the USPS center in Oakland, California as the holiday rush begins.

“Just this week we are going to process over 200 million packages. And when we look at letters, and flats, and packages, over 2.3 billion pieces,” Eduardo Cuadra, the maintenance manager at the USPS Oakland Center.

He said his facility alone will process over 70,000 packages.

“In anticipation of Christmas people want to make sure that their relatives and friends are going to get their presents on time,” Cuadra said.

At the front of the facility is where crews sort pounds of holiday cards. In the back, dozens of machines sort packages, including a universal sorter and one that processes oversized packages.

To be ready for a week like this, Cuadra said USPS prepares all year for it.

Even now during the supply chain issue, he says they always have a crew present 24/7 to help make sure they deliver the best service possible to the whole country.

“This is where the rubber meets the road, so we have to make sure we deliver for the customer,” Cuadra said.

If you haven’t sent your package, Cuadra says do it as soon as possible.

“Get in line right now. You’ve got to go get them, make sure you go to your post office,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain...
New Myrtle Beach nursing school offers diverse program options
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
DHEC/MUSC: First 3 cases of COVID omicron variant detected in South Carolina
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
Carlos Soto looks on at the bouquet of flowers he dropped in the ocean in memory of his...
‘She was a hero’: Father travels to Surfside Beach to honor daughter lost in Sandy Hook shooting

Latest News

In this screen grab taken from video, Arbuey Wright, father of Daunte Wright testifies, as...
Prosecution rests case against Kim Potter in Wright death
Parents are upset after a school on a North Carolina Army base serves kids food with worms in it.
Kids find worms in Ft. Bragg school lunches
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado
Parents are upset after a school on a North Carolina Army base serves kids food with worms in it.
Kids find worms in Ft. Bragg school lunches
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th...
Army says nearly 98% got the COVID-19 vaccine by deadline