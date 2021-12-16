1 hurt, traffic blocked after crash on Highway 501 in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured after a crash on Highway 501 early Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Willie James Road.

Data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the accident happened at around 2:40 p.m.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

HCFR added that traffic was blocked in the area as of around 3:20 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.