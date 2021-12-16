Submit a Tip
1 hurt, traffic blocked after crash on Highway 501 in Conway

One person was hurt after a crash on Highway 501 in Conway on Thursday, officials said.
One person was hurt after a crash on Highway 501 in Conway on Thursday, officials said.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured after a crash on Highway 501 early Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Willie James Road.

Data from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the accident happened at around 2:40 p.m.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

HCFR added that traffic was blocked in the area as of around 3:20 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

