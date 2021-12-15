Surfside Beach Town Council passes military surplus program unanimously

SURFSIDE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Town Council voted unanimously to join a federal program to receive used military equipment the Department of Defense no longer needs.

Participation in the program costs $500 a year, but all the equipment would be free, aside from shipping.

Equipment ranges from cameras and lights, all the way up to helicopters and high water vehicles.

Police Chief Ken Hofmann asked the town council to approve the department’s participation in the Defense Logistics Agency Surplus Property/1033 program.

Chief said he understands some towns are weary because they don’t want to militarize their police departments, but they wouldn’t be requesting anything like that.

The only request Hofmann mentioned specifically was generators, but he said the program it would help the department when hurricanes come through.

Eight other agencies in the 15th Circuit are part of the program, including the Myrtle Beach Police Department. It has received armored vehicles, weapons, laptops, robots and more from the program.

The Council approved the program for one year to see if it’s worth it.

The Council also approved Fire Department reorganization with three new organizational initiatives:

Create a deputy chief position

Upgrade the part-time fire marshal position to full-time

Purchase an incident command vehicle

With back-filing and already accounted for budget increase, the changes will only add $1,500 to the Fire Department budget.

