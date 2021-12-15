Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Shooting leaves one dead in Pee Dee, deputies investigating

One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Johnsonville, according to the Florence...
One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened on South Pine Street.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said two girls, a 15 year old and 16 year old,...
Police: Teacher injured, transported to hospital after attempting to break up fight at high school
A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning in the...
SCHP: One charged in crash involving school bus in Carolina Forest area
Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Officials say three people, including a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, were...
3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash

Latest News

.
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges
Hard to complain with today! Plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.
FIRST ALERT: Nice afternoon on tap, warming trend to end the week
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe
1 arrested 1 wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Robeson
1 arrested 1 wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Robeson