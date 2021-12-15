Shooting leaves one dead in Pee Dee, deputies investigating

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened on South Pine Street.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation.

