‘She was a hero’: Father travels to Surfside Beach to honor daughter lost in Sandy Hook shooting

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite being surrounded by the construction noise on the new pier, Carlos Soto found Tuesday very peaceful in Surfside Beach.

He shed a few tears as he tossed some flowers into the ocean in memory of his daughter, Vicki Soto, the 27-year-old first grade teacher who died nine years ago during the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

Soto says his daughter used to love when the family would visit Surfside Beach, so every few years, he spends the tragic anniversary in a place where she and her siblings used to have such fun times.

He says one thing he used to struggle with was that his daughter was supposed to be off that day, Christmas shopping for him and her mom.

Instead, she came into work and saved the 17 children in her first grade classroom.

“She did it in a way that, we look forward, and keep going forward,” said Soto. “She was a hero by saving those kids.”

He spent the day thinking about one of the little girls his daughter saved, who’s now halfway through high school. That little girl told him she wouldn’t be here had it not been for his daughter pushing her out of the way of the shooter.

Surfside Beach isn’t the only place Vicki’s memory is honored. She also had a school built in her name in Connecticut, and all 26 shooting victims had their own playgrounds built in their names.

In fact, Soto says her playground, covered in pink, her favorite color, is one of the other places he’s able to feel close to his daughter.

“When I have bad days, I go to the playground,” said Soto. “Seeing the kids play, I feel joy, knowing that she’s looking down and saying, ‘Dad, I’m with you.’”

Soto says he used to throw the flowers off the old pier before it was destroyed, so he’s looking forward to being able to do that again once the new pier is constructed.

