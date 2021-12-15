Submit a Tip
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council

RV park
RV park(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Council unanimously passed to a second reading the proposed RV park despite the Commission’s recommendation to disprove.

The proposed 161 space RV park with a front office and an amenity center would be located at the intersection of Highway 544 and Pace Circle.

Council members and many who live in the area say their main concern is the amount of traffic that already exists on Highway 544.

Johnny Vaught said he looked through the plans and the only problem was a lack of a right exit lane off Highway 544 into the campground.

Vaught said they have reached an agreement with the rezoning applicant about putting a right-turn lane at the campground.

The proposal moves forward to a second reading wherein the Council can look further at the plans.

