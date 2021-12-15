Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Reward offered for information on murdered SC woman

Billie Jean Cross, of Laurens, was found Tuesday. A $1,000 reward was offered for information...
Billie Jean Cross, of Laurens, was found Tuesday. A $1,000 reward was offered for information that leads to an arrest in her killing.(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes and Thomas Gore
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information on a recent homicide.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said his office was called around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a body found in a wooded area along Cummings Springs Road, just off of Highway 81 South in Starr, WHNS reported.

The woman was identified as Billie Jean Cross of Laurens, the coroner said.

Cross had previously been reported missing.

Cross appeared to have been dead for several days when she was found, according to the coroner.

Deputies said CrimeStoppers is offering $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information on her death is encouraged to call either the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. People can report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 864-68-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said two girls, a 15 year old and 16 year old,...
Police: Teacher injured, transported to hospital after attempting to break up fight at high school
A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning in the...
SCHP: One charged in crash involving school bus in Carolina Forest area
RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
The governor has suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon after he was indicted on...
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges

Latest News

Trooper Kevin Glenn
State Highway Patrol trooper shot during chase in Yancey County
Natural gas leak reported in Conway, residents asked to shelter in place
Record warmth possible Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth arrives by Saturday
The city of Conway announced on Wednesday afternoon that it is lifting the open burn ban.
City of Conway lifts outdoor burn ban