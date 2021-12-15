Submit a Tip
Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released

The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.(CNN Newsource)
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A review board established by Congress in 1992 collected thousands of records related to the assassination, but JFK researchers and conspiracy theorists have argued for years that national security agencies have stonewalled the mandated release of most of them.

The administration is expected to declassify a small amount.

JFK researchers said they do not believe the release would change the public understanding of Kennedy’s death, but they said it shows a good faith effort of transparency.

According to the National Archives, more than 15,000 documents have already been released with some redactions.

