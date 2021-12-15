Nursing school opening campus in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Aspiring nurses in Myrtle Beach now have another option to continue their education and obtain their degree.

Grand Strand Health announced Wednesday that Galen College of Nursing will open a campus in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach location will be Galen’s fourth new campus announcement since the nursing college was acquired by HCA Healthcare last year, officials said.

According to a press release, the new 19,000 square-foot campus facility, located inside Grand Strand Health’s Medical Office Building, will feature advanced patient simulation labs and classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning.

Grand Strand Health announced Wednesday that Galen College of Nursing will open a campus in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Grand Strand Health)

“Galen is uniquely positioned to stem the nursing shortage threatening the delivery of quality care across the country. With the addition of the Myrtle Beach campus, we are thrilled to help expand a diverse population of qualified, well-prepared, and compassionate nurses in the community,” said Galen’s CEO Mark Vogt. “We are thrilled to bring our 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses to South Carolina and look forward to providing new opportunities to those called to nursing in the Myrtle Beach area.”

Officials said the Myrtle Beach campus will be designed to “cultivate learning with advanced classroom and simulation technology mixed with collaborative and creative space.”

Grand Strand Health announced Wednesday that Galen College of Nursing will open a campus in Myrtle Beach. (Source: Grand Strand Health)

The Myrtle Beach campus will initially offer two programs, including:

Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)

Licensed Practical Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN to ADN Bridge)

Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development.

Admission for the upcoming March 31, 2022, term is now in progress.

Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.edu.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.