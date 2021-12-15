Submit a Tip
Natural gas leak reported in Conway, residents asked to shelter in place

(Gray Media)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A natural gas leak was reported in Conway Wednesday afternoon.

City officials said the leak was reported in the area of Church Street and Community Drive at around 4 p.m.

The city also said a gas company is on the way to repair the line.

Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

