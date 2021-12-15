National Signing Day: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school seniors make college decisions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several high school seniors in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee solidified their college choices Wednesday during National Signing Day.
Here’s a look at where some of the area’s best athletes signed:
Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach WR - signed to play football Clemson
Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach - signed to play football Appalachian State
River Cahill, Myrtle Beach - signed to play tennis at Coastal Carolina
Nemo Squire, Dillon - signed to play football at East Carolina
Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach - signed to play baseball at Georgia Tech
Rachel Grove, North Myrtle Beach - signed to play tennis at Coker
Avion McBride, West Florence - signed to play football at Georgia State
Josh Williams, West Florence - signed to play baseball at North Greenville
Ja’Maurion Franklin, Lake City - signed to play football at East Carolina
Matthew Williams, Aynor - signed to wrestle at Coker
Cam Cannarella, Hartsville - signed to play baseball at Clemson
