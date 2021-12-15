National Signing Day: Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school seniors make college decisions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several high school seniors in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee solidified their college choices Wednesday during National Signing Day.

Here’s a look at where some of the area’s best athletes signed:

Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach WR - signed to play football Clemson

Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach - signed to play football Appalachian State

River Cahill, Myrtle Beach - signed to play tennis at Coastal Carolina

Nemo Squire, Dillon - signed to play football at East Carolina

Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach - signed to play baseball at Georgia Tech

Rachel Grove, North Myrtle Beach - signed to play tennis at Coker

Avion McBride, West Florence - signed to play football at Georgia State

Josh Williams, West Florence - signed to play baseball at North Greenville

Ja’Maurion Franklin, Lake City - signed to play football at East Carolina

Matthew Williams, Aynor - signed to wrestle at Coker

Cam Cannarella, Hartsville - signed to play baseball at Clemson

