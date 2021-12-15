Myrtle Beach leaders approve downtown redevelopment to clean up ‘nuisance’ properties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) The City of Myrtle is taking another step towards revitalizing downtown and this time it will involve acquiring properties some residents label as ‘nuisances’ to the area.

During the Tuesday council meeting, leaders approved a resolution that allows them to purchase various parcels of real estate located in the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project Area in Myrtle Beach. That’s between Ocean Boulevard and the developing Arts and Innovation District.

The city has identified 10 parcels of real estate they hope to acquire in those areas.

List of properties City of Myrtle Beach looking to acquire by the end of the month (City of Myrtle Beach)

Seven of the properties are associated with older motels, one is a vacant lot. The remaining are commercial properties.

During the council meeting, the assistant city manager Brian Tucker presented a chart that reveals so far this year, The Myrtle Beach Police Department has responded to more than 600 calls for service in those 10 areas which include Fountainbleu Inn and Sea Nymph motel.

“That’s elevated over the last two years,“ Tucker said before city council members.

He says city leaders approving a resolution to purchase those 10 parcels fits into the downtown master plan for revitalizing the area while making it somewhere people want to visit on a regular basis.

“The police department is very supportive of our move today,” Tucker said. “In order to be serious about downtown redevelopment, they have to take some big steps, some bold steps, I think we had a 7-0 vote to take those steps.”

Myrtle Beach leaders will buy the properties for $15 million.

The money comes from already approved Tax Increment Financing, also known as TIF bonds.

Those are bonds to pay for certain redevelopment projects in a TIF district.

Tucker says these select parcel properties were already being offered or marketed for sale.

He added, the city making this move is in direct response to the concerns of the residents they serve.

“This is city council listening to the people of Myrtle Beach,” Tucker said. “Responding to requests from residents to move Myrtle Beach into the next chapter.”

The city hopes to close on the properties by the end of the month, with a goal to begin the demolition stages sometime in early Spring.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.