FIRST ALERT: Nice afternoon on tap, warming trend to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cool start will give way to plenty of sunshine and clear skies for the afternoon hours today. Highs will climb and be 1-2° warmer than yesterday afternoon with readings in the mid 60s.

Hard to complain with today! Plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. (WMBF)

Winds will begin to shift overnight and into Thursday morning, allowing for a warmer evening as temperatures only fall to the upper 40s on the beaches. Inland areas will still see the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Highs climb into the mid-upper 70s by Saturday with near record warmth for the beaches and inland areas. (WMBF)

The core of the warmth arrives for the end of the week. Thursday through Saturday look great temperature wise with highs climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The warmest day of the week arrives on Saturday as temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s and come close to record-breaking levels. Once again, our current forecast is shy of the record by just a couple of degrees.

Warmer weather moves in for the rest of the week. (WMBF)

Just like last weekend, an approaching cold front will arrive to the region late Saturday and into Sunday morning. This front will bring a chance of showers Saturday night, especially inland and into Sunday with cooler temperatures. Afternoon readings on Sunday will drop into the 50s with the actual high temperature happening at midnight on Sunday.

Sunday's rain chances will come in late Saturday night, into Sunday morning. (WMBF)

The latest model run of the GFS tries to keep not only the cold front dry, but the system on Monday and Tuesday drier. It’s worth watching but the EURO has been consistent on the amount and timing of rainfall for Sunday. It still loves the idea of nearly an inch everywhere over the next ten days. It’s worth keeping an eye on.

