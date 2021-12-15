Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies: Woman says she poisoned boyfriend to shut him up

Lemonade
Lemonade
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Florida woman told deputies she gave her boyfriend “just enough” poison in his lemonade to shut him up and then called law enforcement “so he wouldn’t die.”

Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say that on Dec. 7, 54-year-old Alvis Parrish put a psychotic drug in the lemonade of William Carter, with whom she had been living for nine years.

She then called the authorities.

An arrest report says when deputies arrived at her home, she was on the front porch and said she did it because he wouldn’t be quiet.

Parrish is charged with poisoning food or water with the intent to kill or injure a person.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment
Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said two girls, a 15 year old and 16 year old,...
Police: Teacher injured, transported to hospital after attempting to break up fight at high school
A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning in the...
SCHP: One charged in crash involving school bus in Carolina Forest area
RV park
RV park moves forward with Horry County Council
The governor has suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon after he was indicted on...
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges

Latest News

designated driver
SCDPS kicks off ‘Sober or Slammer’ enhanced enforcement to prevent highway fatalities
The Florence County Coroner’s Office has named the victim of a deadly shooting Tuesday night in...
Florence County coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Johnsonville
South Carolina State University will welcome President Joe Biden Friday as its commencement...
‘A great day to be a bulldog’: SC State prepares for Biden visit
The Omicron variant has not been detected in South Carolina yet, but public health officials...
MUSC detects first SC cases of COVID omicron variant