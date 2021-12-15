Deputies seize over 40 pounds of marijuana, other drugs after raid in Hartsville, 1 arrested

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a drug raid in Hartsville.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home off Hanna Pond Road.

Deputies said they seized over 40 pounds of marijuana, an ounce of cocaine, a “small quantity” of crack cocaine, pills, and three firearms.

The name of the person arrested is expected to be released once warrants are served.

