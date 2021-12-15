Submit a Tip
Deputies seize over 40 pounds of marijuana, other drugs after raid in Hartsville, 1 arrested

Darlington County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a drug raid in Hartsville.
Darlington County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a drug raid in Hartsville.(Source: DCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a drug raid in Hartsville.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home off Hanna Pond Road.

Deputies said they seized over 40 pounds of marijuana, an ounce of cocaine, a “small quantity” of crack cocaine, pills, and three firearms.

The name of the person arrested is expected to be released once warrants are served.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

