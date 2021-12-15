Coroner releases identity of man shot, killed in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner has released the identity of the person who was shot and killed in Marlboro County.

Coroner Tim Brown identified the victim as Robert Covington Jr. The coroner added that Covington will be autopsied on Sunday morning.

Brown said that the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on Patricia Street in the Bennettsville area.

State Law Enforcement Division officials said agents were called in to help the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office with the homicide investigation.

At this point, it’s not clear if anyone has been arrested in the case.

