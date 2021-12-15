CCU approves two new degree programs, plans to replace golf clubhouse

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders at Coastal Carolina University have approved two new degree programs and plans to replace the clubhouse at the university’s golf course with a new facility.

The two newest degree programs are the Bachelor of Science in marine and coastal environmental science (MCES) and the Bachelor of Arts in higher education and community relations (HECR), according to a press release from CCU.

Officials said both degree programs must be approved by the South Carolina Higher Education Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools before being officially being added to the university curriculum.

“These two new programs show Coastal’s responsiveness to changing conditions in higher education,” said Dr. Dan Ennis, CCU’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “One will allow our students to be better able to enter the growing higher and adult education sectors. The other will prepare graduates to tackle the environmental challenges facing our coastal region.”

MCES is an interdisciplinary degree combining natural science foundations, with focus on one marine science subdiscipline. Officials said students will integrate and apply fundamental concepts to conservation, management, economic, and policy topics related to modern marine and coastal environments.

Meanwhile, the HECR degree will provide students with the critical skills and abilities to work successfully in higher education, adult education, and/or community educational settings. Officials said the interdisciplinary degree is unique from others in South Carolina in that it focuses on the historical and current concepts of education while preparing students to work in nontraditional environments.

Foundational coursework will include classes in education, sociology, communication, and assessment. Upon graduation, students will be able to design, assess, and evaluate community education programs and student education programs within higher education.

According to the release, the board of trustees also approved plans to replace the clubhouse at the University’s General James Hackler Golf Course with an approximately 18,000-square-foot PGA Golf Management facility.

The Hackler Course is a public, 18-hole golf facility located adjacent to the campus. The course’s original clubhouse, built in 1969, will be demolished with the exception of a cart storage shed.

The new facility will include classrooms, offices, an instructional lab, a student lounge, a pro shop, restrooms, and a food service area.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.