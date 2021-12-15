Submit a Tip
1 arrested 1 wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Robeson

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man in connection with a deadly shooting in Lumberton and is searching for another.

According to RCSO, Zion Britt is facing murder and felony conspiracy charges.

RCSO is searching for Tyaun Stackhouse, who is wanted on murder and conspiracy charges.

Deputies have been investigating the death of 43-year-old Frankie Scott of Lumberton.

According to the report, Scott’s body was found inside a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound on Dec. 10.

RCSO arrested Britt two days later on unrelated charges. He was charged in connection with Scott’s death Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Stackhouse should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

