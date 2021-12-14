Submit a Tip
Winter Wonderland at the Beach is underway including ice skating and over 10,000 lights in Downtown Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - ‘Tis the season! Get into the holiday spirit at the Inaugural Winter Wonderland at the Beach.

Experience a real ice skating rink and over 10,000 lights on display at the old Pavilion site in Myrtle Beach. You can experience the fun nightly beginning daily at 3pm with the exception of Christmas Day.

Come along with us for everything you need to know.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

