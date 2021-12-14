Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH: Man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise

By Jill Lyman and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – Jordan Baize lost his home in the deadly tornado that hit Kentucky late Friday night.

He and his family took shelter in the basement and covered themselves with a mattress until the storm passed.

The family made it through the storm safely despite the roof being ripped from the house, according to WFIE.

As Baize’s sister rummaged through the bedroom area the next day, packing up anything she could salvage, she heard music playing from another room.

Baize saw his piano was still somewhat intact and took a moment to play a Christian hymn titled “There’s Something About That Name,” by Bill and Gloria Gaither.

Surrounded by rubble the storm left behind, Baize stopped to worship in the midst of disaster.

“Music has always been important to me - specifically church music, Christian music,” Baize said. “My faith is a huge factor in my life, but I am glad to know, I guess, that if it’s bringing peace and comfort and some sense of calm in an otherwise stormy time, then I am good with that.”

His sister posted a video of Baize playing the song on social media. She said it has been a blessing to her and others and is thankful so many people are seeing it.

Baize has lived in Bremen, Kentucky his entire life but has never experienced a storm that intense before.

He’s grateful for everyone who has helped his family and has never been more proud of his community.

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area
Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar

Latest News

.
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges
.
3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash
.
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference after the weekly...
Senate poised to raise debt limit by $2.5T, avoiding default
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is...
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6