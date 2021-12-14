Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach Police Department looking to join federal military surplus program

(WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is hoping to join a federal program that will help officers further protect the community.

According to the Tuesday night meeting agenda, Police Chief Ken Hofmann will ask the town council to approve the department’s participation in the Defense Logistics Agency Surplus Property/1033 program.

By joining the program, it will allow the police department to obtain property from U.S. military units that the Department of Defense no longer needs.

Eight other agencies in the 15th Circuit are part of the program, including the Myrtle Beach Police Department. It has received armored vehicles, weapons, laptops, robots and more from the program.

The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to acquire several pieces of equipment including safety/rescue equipment, generators, emergency operations equipment and high water vehicles.

Participation in the program costs $500 a year.

