Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Surfside Beach Fire Department to present reorganization plans to town council

(Source: WMBF News)
(Source: WMBF News)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach fire chief is looking to make some changes to the department.

A PowerPoint presentation provided in the town council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting shows the Fire Chief Rob Clemons wants to redefine and reorganize the department.

It shows that the chief wants to “create a new story” for the department, which includes learning from one another, improving processes and caring about each other in the department.

Clemons also wants the town council to approve of three new organizational initiatives:

  • Create a deputy chief position
  • Upgrade the part-time fire marshal position to full-time
  • Purchase an incident command vehicle

Currently, the department has the fire chief and three battalion captains below him. The deputy chief would be a step below the fire chief and act as a supervisor to the battalion captains.

The deputy chief would also serve as the operations chief and ensure that daily staffing is met.

According to the PowerPoint presentation, Clemons plans to promote Battalion Captain Larry Carter to the position of deputy chief.

The fire department also wants to purchase an incident command vehicle. It would be equipped with multiple radios for communications and a command box that would house command boards.

The total cost of the incident command vehicle is estimated at $44,500.

The presentation shows that the potential funding source for the project could come from reallocating funding from capital projects for a new water line and hydrant at Poplar Drive South and Cypress Drive, which the department says isn’t needed, or it could come from hospitality funds.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area
A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning in the...
SCHP: One charged in crash involving school bus in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

.
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges
.
3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash
.
Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously approves millions to I-73 project
The city council unanimously passed a resolution that commits $4.2 million annually for 30...
Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously passes resolution to commit millions to I-73
Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said two girls, a 15 year old and 16 year old,...
Police: Teacher injured, transported to hospital after attempting to break up fight at high school