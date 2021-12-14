Surfside Beach Fire Department to present reorganization plans to town council

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach fire chief is looking to make some changes to the department.

A PowerPoint presentation provided in the town council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting shows the Fire Chief Rob Clemons wants to redefine and reorganize the department.

It shows that the chief wants to “create a new story” for the department, which includes learning from one another, improving processes and caring about each other in the department.

Clemons also wants the town council to approve of three new organizational initiatives:

Create a deputy chief position

Upgrade the part-time fire marshal position to full-time

Purchase an incident command vehicle

Currently, the department has the fire chief and three battalion captains below him. The deputy chief would be a step below the fire chief and act as a supervisor to the battalion captains.

The deputy chief would also serve as the operations chief and ensure that daily staffing is met.

According to the PowerPoint presentation, Clemons plans to promote Battalion Captain Larry Carter to the position of deputy chief.

The fire department also wants to purchase an incident command vehicle. It would be equipped with multiple radios for communications and a command box that would house command boards.

The total cost of the incident command vehicle is estimated at $44,500.

The presentation shows that the potential funding source for the project could come from reallocating funding from capital projects for a new water line and hydrant at Poplar Drive South and Cypress Drive, which the department says isn’t needed, or it could come from hospitality funds.

