S.C. man sentenced to life after sexually assaulting, cutting throat of 89-year-old woman

LIBERTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - An Upstate man accused of strangling, sexually assaulting and then killing an 89-year-old woman after breaking into her home was sentenced to life in prison.

Margaret Alice Karr’s body was found April 12, 2020, at her home on Mills Avenue in Liberty, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said.

Authorities said Thomas James Chapman was identified as a potential suspect during a neighborhood canvas and later charged with murder, criminal sexual conduct, burglary, assault and battery, weapon possession and petit larceny.

On Tuesday, Chapman, now 23 years old, pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

Evidence presented in court showed that Chapman broke into Karr’s home, strangled and sexually assaulted her and then stole money and left, according to 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

Wilkins said Chapman returned to the home later that night, broke in again and then violently cut Karr’s throat with a large knife, killing her.

