Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: Teacher injured, transported to hospital after attempting to break up fight at high school

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said two girls, a 15 year old and 16 year old,...
Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said two girls, a 15 year old and 16 year old, were involved in a fight, and the teacher was injured while trying to separate the two teenagers.(Google maps)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown High School teacher has been transported to the hospital after authorities say the teacher was injured attempting to break up a fight at the school on Tuesday.

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said the fight involved two girls, a 15 year old and 16 year old, and the teacher was injured while trying to separate the two teenagers.

The report states the teacher lost their balance and fell to the ground with a student landing on top of them.

“The teacher was transported to the hospital to be examined by medical personnel,” Georgetown police said. “The case is still under investigation by law enforcement and administrative review by the School District.”

Investigators say the girls are facing charges of assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area
Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar

Latest News

.
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges
.
3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash
.
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Joseph Fielis
Coroner rules 74-year-old Little River woman’s death a homicide
Bridge over Highway 31 closed due to damage caused by piece of equipment