Police: Teacher injured, transported to hospital after attempting to break up fight at high school

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown High School teacher has been transported to the hospital after authorities say the teacher was injured attempting to break up a fight at the school on Tuesday.

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said the fight involved two girls, a 15 year old and 16 year old, and the teacher was injured while trying to separate the two teenagers.

The report states the teacher lost their balance and fell to the ground with a student landing on top of them.

“The teacher was transported to the hospital to be examined by medical personnel,” Georgetown police said. “The case is still under investigation by law enforcement and administrative review by the School District.”

Investigators say the girls are facing charges of assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.

