Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff: Missing 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama; suspect arrested

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a child reported missing from Columbus, Georgia, has been found dead and a suspect is in custody.

Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later that evening, the alert was canceled, and no further details were released, WTVM reported.

The Russell County Coroner’s Office pronounced Kamarie dead at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Additional information is expected to be shared during a press conference at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area

Latest News

.
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Officers are still searching for those involved in a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday,...
Florence police identify possible suspect vehicle in triple shooting at party
FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2010, file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) is...
Autopsy: Severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player who shot 6
Officials say three people, including a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, were...
3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash
A clearer picture is emerging of some of the dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped...
Tornado victims include infant girl, longtime florist, judge