One injured in Loris area shooting, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person injured in the Loris area, according to authorities.

Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said officers responded to the area of Blanton Road Monday night for reports of a shooting.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle, Moskov added.

There is no word on the victim’s current condition.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects in the case.

The shooting remains under investigation.

