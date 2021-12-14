Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

OJ Simpson granted early parole discharge by Nevada Parole Board

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via...
FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev.(Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (FOX5/Gray News) – The Nevada Parole Board has granted Orenthal James (O.J.) Simpson an early discharge from parole.

KVVU reports the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Simpson on Nov. 30.

A decision to grant early discharge from parole for Simpson was ratified Dec. 6, according to a statement provided by the Nevada State Police, Parole and Probation Division and the Nevada Parole Board.

Simpson has been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017, following his release from prison after serving nine years for armed robbery, kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

His parole term would have otherwise expired on Feb. 9, 2022.

The Nevada Parole Board noted that it awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.

The full statement can be read below:

In accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Division of Parole and Probation submitted an early discharge request to the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners for Mr. Simpson, as required by statute. Mr. Simpson has been on parole since October 1, 2017, and his parole term would otherwise expire on February 9, 2022.

On November 30, 2021, upon the written recommendation of the Division of Parole and Probation and in accordance with NRS 213.1543, the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an Early Discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson. A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. Per NRS 213.1543, the Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area
Quantas Mortee Green, 34, of Johns Island, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Man charged in early-morning shooting at Charleston sports bar

Latest News

.
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges
.
3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash
.
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines, study suggests
The city council unanimously passed a resolution that commits $4.2 million annually for 30...
Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously passes resolution to commit millions to I-73