Myrtle Beach may join North Myrtle Beach in dedicating millions to I-73 project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The future of the I-73 project is looking a bit brighter for the Grand Strand area, as some municipalities work towards dedicating dollars to help connect the interstate to the beaches.

Tuesday, the City of Myrtle Beach will consider a resolution that commits money to complete I-73.

Last week, the City of North Myrtle Beach passed a similar resolution becoming the first government to invest in the project. Those leaders unanimously voted on a resolution to contribute $1.7 million annually towards funding I-73.

Myrtle Beach leaders are considering a similar resolution, committing $4.2 million annually for the next 30 years, towards the project.

“The idea is the local communities, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, the other towns and Horry County, would contribute a total of $200 million worth of bonding capacity, to go along with whatever the state would put together, plus whatever the federal government would put together, so it would be a joint effort,” said Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea. “The City of Myrtle Beach’s share of that $200 million bonding capacity is about $4.2 million. That amount over the life of the bonds would generate about $80 million.”

Kruea says there are some strings attached to this resolution.

“If the city council approves the resolution, it says actual construction must begin by December 31, 2024. So it starts a clock running. And we don’t have to put up any money until all the pieces fall into place. So this is a pledge towards that $200 million worth of local contributions to match the $300 million the governor has talked about, but we need everybody else to be on board with it too.”

In October, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster went on the record saying the state will come up with half of the $1.6 billion needed to complete I-73, to run from I-95 to the Grand Strand. Leaders say this will provide a faster route for tourists to get to the beaches.

McMaster then called on federal and local governments to finalize investment plans for I-73 so they can fund the rest.

At that time, no local municipality had committed funds.

Horry County Councilmembers rejected a resolution shortly after, to commit $4.2 million over the next 30 years towards I-73.

Some county leaders said then they wanted to see other governments stepping up and dedicating funds as well.

Since then, the City of North Myrtle Beach passed a resolution. Now Myrtle Beach is considering similar actions.

Horry County councilmember Johnny Vaught says there’s a possibility county leaders could likely change its course.

“When we see municipalities committing money as well as the state and the feds, we’re probably going to step up, I don’t see us not stepping up,” Vaught said. “The reason we didn’t step up before is because we have so many local needs and our people would not be happy with us committing a whole bunch of millions of dollars to I-73, when we’re not even taking care of our local needs and nobody else is helping us. We couldn’t do it alone. We were basically [putting it] out there and said okay we’ll go ahead and do it but nobody was responding. So now that the other municipalities are responding and hopefully the state and the feds will be stepping up, then I’m sure we’ll get right in line and work with it.”

Although some residents are excited to see the I-73 project coming together, some like Chad Caton say they want to see more dollars being put towards roads taxpayers ride on daily.

“It doesn’t make it any sense,” Caton said. “Of course citizens want you to worry about the local infrastructure. You represent them, that’s their money.”

Dillion County tells WMBF News, as of now, they are not considering a resolution in support of I-73.

The Marion County administrator said they strongly support the I-73 project but as of now, no action has yet been taken on a resolution.

