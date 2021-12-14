Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously passes resolution to commit millions to I-73

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council has taken an important step in support of bringing I-73 to the Grand Strand.

The city council unanimously passed a resolution that commits $4.2 million annually for 30 years to the project.

Back in October, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he would ask state lawmakers to set aside $300 million to help fund the completion of I-73 that would run from I-95 to the Grand Strand. The entire project is expected to cost $1.6 billion in total. McMaster said that the state will come up with half of the $1.6 billion, while the federal and local governments are responsible for the other half. It would mean that local governments in Horry, Dillon and Marion counties would have to help with funding.

Just last week, the city of North Myrtle Beach passed a resolution committing $1.7 million annually for the interstate.

But the city of Myrtle Beach’s funding commitment comes with some conditions, which include:

Adequate funding from the state and the U.S. Department of Transportation for the construction of I-73

Any funds contributed from the city should only be used for the actual construction of the interstate.

Construction must begin by Dec. 31, 2024

“We thank Mayor Bethune and members of the council for their support as I-73 will strengthen and diversify our economy, create jobs, provide a vital hurricane evacuation route, and reduce traffic congestion. Furthermore, the interstate will not only benefit the Grand Strand, but the entire state,” said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan.

