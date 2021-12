CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that a missing woman has been found safe.

According to police, 28-year-old Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday in the Conway area.

Conway police thanked the community for their help in the search for Sanders.

