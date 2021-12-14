Submit a Tip
Coroner rules 74-year-old Little River woman’s death a homicide

Joseph Fielis
Joseph Fielis(Horry County)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River man has been charged with burglary and homicide after the Horry County coroner discovered a 74-year-old woman had been murdered.

According to Horry County police, on Dec. 4 officers responded to a call on Greenbriar Dr. in Little River around 10:20 p.m.

HCPD said 39-year-old Joseph Brian Fielis III allowed officers to enter the home, wherein 74-year-old Kathleen Fielis was found deceased in the bathroom.

Joseph Fielis was booked into JRLDC on Dec. 5.

An autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Horry Coury police are continuing to investigate Kathleen Fielis’ death.

