Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Kristen Hayden becomes 1st Black woman to win national diving title

Kristen Hayden competes in the women's 3-meter springboard final during the U.S. Olympic Trials...
Kristen Hayden competes in the women's 3-meter springboard final during the U.S. Olympic Trials on June 12, 2021, in Indianapolis.(NBC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(NBC) - Kristen Hayden became the first Black woman to win a U.S. national senior title when she paired with Quinn Henninger for a victory in mixed synchronized 3-meter Monday at the USA Diving winter national championships.

Hayden, a recent transfer to Indiana University, and freshman Henninger took the lead on their third dive of the competition. Their next two dives earned mostly 7.0s and 7.5s for a total score of 286.86 points, three points ahead of Carson Tyler and Anne Fowler.

It was the first synchro competition together for Henninger and Hayden.

Hayden joined Mike Wright as the only Black divers to win U.S. national titles. Wright won on 1-meter springboard in 2012.

“I don’t think words can even describe the feeling,” Hayden said. “You read about people like that, you watch Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Simone Manuel, but when it’s yourself, it’s insane. I think the whole diving community is headed in the right direction and I just want to be a good example for young Black Americans or any minority really for diving in the U.S.”

Hayden is the first Black American diver to earn a bid to the world championships in May in Japan. She was a team member at the 2016 junior worlds.

She is a founding member of USA Diving’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. The 23-year-old diver from Hillsborough, New Jersey, began the sport at age 10.

Hayden will also compete in 3-meter synchro with partner Margo O’Meara, as well as the individual 1-meter and 3-meter events.

Copyright 2021 NBC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronnie Barron
Loris HS volunteer coach, church youth director faces sexual battery with student charge
Miesha Kianna Ebony Sanders
28-year-old woman reported missing in Conway
Kashin Dynell McElveen
South Carolina officer shoplifted 9 times from Walmart while on duty, SLED says
Two people, including an Horry County police officer, were hurt after a crash involving an HCPD...
SCHP: Horry County police officer contributed to crash in Loris area
A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus is causing traffic delays Tuesday morning in the...
SCHP: One charged in crash involving school bus in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

.
Grand jury indicts Marlboro County sheriff, former deputy on assault, misconduct in office charges
.
Loris police chief asks parents to safeguard your child's phone after exploitation arrest
.
3 people, including Horry County Sheriff’s deputy, injured in Longs area crash
The city council unanimously passed a resolution that commits $4.2 million annually for 30...
Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously passes resolution to commit millions to I-73
Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said two girls, a 15 year old and 16 year old,...
Police: Teacher injured, transported to hospital after attempting to break up fight at high school