‘It means God is good’: Meals on Wheels of Horry County delivers Christmas gifts to clients

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s the season of giving, but giving happens year-round at Meals on Wheels of Horry County.

Meals on Wheels provides meals year-round for those who are elderly, home-bound or terminally ill.

But as we get ready for Christmas, they’re making personalized Christmas deliveries to seniors in need.

“Seniors cannot get out, most of them, and a lot of them cannot afford anything either, and to see the joy in their eyes it’s something that everyone should see once in a lifetime,” said Meals on Wheels volunteer Donna Castles.

Meals on Wheels down here in Myrtle Beach is delivering Christmas gifts to 275 seniors throughout the week🎅🏻



So excited to share the full story at 5 & 6pm!! pic.twitter.com/LfPnDS3ItW — Laura_Harris_News (@LauraHarrisWMBF) December 14, 2021

Each Meals on Wheels client will receive personalized presents from their holiday wish list that was made possible by people in the community and local organizations.

Some asked for candy and snacks, while others put bedding, clothes and games on their Christmas wish lists. But the real gift for many in the Meals on Wheels program is spending time with others.

“It means God is good because I ain’t been out of this apartment in almost 3 months, I’ve got cataracts in both my eyes so I can’t see real well, so anytime somebody comes to visit me I think that’s great,” said Meals on Wheels Client George Blanton.

Volunteers get ready to grab donation gift bags to take to Meals on Wheels clients. Some are dressed in festive gear as they make their deliveries. (Source: WMBF News)

“There’s nothing like stepping into your calling and when you’re in your calling you just operate from a place of joy and overflow, and I just love to give, so I truly am just so blessed and honored to be here and that God chose me to be here,” said Meals on Wheels CEO Michael Tyler.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate this year, donations begin next year in the first week of November. Meals on Wheels volunteers want to thank everyone for their donations.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.