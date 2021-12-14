Submit a Tip
How to with Halleydays: Ice Skating at Winter Wonderland at the Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nothing says Hallmark Christmas movie magic like a trip to the ice skating rink. We’re so excited Myrtle Beach now has one at the old Pavilion site for the Inaugural Winter Wonderland at the Beach.

We loved learning how it’s done from Alexis. She’s been ice skating for over 14 years and knew all the tips and tricks. Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News. Catch How to with Halley every Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

